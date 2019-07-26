Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Position in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by $317,900; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $15.99 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,667 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09 million, down from 229,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 78,388 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 168,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.19 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 1.23M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,219 shares to 236,637 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 68,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

