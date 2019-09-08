Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $766,080; Shares Declined; Bell State Bank & Trust Lifted Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Airlines and American Airlines Extend Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 179 shares. Moreover, Needham Management Lc has 3.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 25,500 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Lc reported 3,544 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 85,543 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.3% or 278,329 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 8,793 shares. Finemark Bank & Tru stated it has 43,241 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 705 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Corporation has 1.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,210 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 2,566 shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca reported 4,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 3,487 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn reported 1,742 shares. 123,858 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,219 shares to 236,637 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 8,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Verizon, GE, Yum, UPS, McDonald’s, American Air & more – CNBC” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service: Translating The Benefits Of The FedEx-Amazon Fallout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.