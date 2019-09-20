Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cut Position in Abb LTD (ABB) as Share Value Declined; Van Eck Associates Boosted Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Shares Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 248,982 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 337,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 725,587 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 20/03/2018 – ABB Delivers Virtual Flow Meters Powered by Arundo Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 19/04/2018 – ABB Opens 4.3% Higher After 1Q Data; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 46,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 42,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 1.92 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr by 34,100 shares to 44,050 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14,008 shares to 57,887 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.