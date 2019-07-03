Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake in Telus (TU); Bank Of New York Mellon Continues to Hold Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 191,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.15M, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 2.94 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 338,199 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 107,750 shares to 32,350 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,598 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were sold by Hagen Russell S.