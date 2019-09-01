Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) by $568,035 as Shares Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.27 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 14,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 175,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 160,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 228,649 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 95.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 59,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,064 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 62,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 5.52M shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 193,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.