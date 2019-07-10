Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding By $620,371; 8 Analysts Bullish Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 4.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 15,131 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 332,328 shares with $13.93M value, up from 317,197 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $33.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 1.61 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of A in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21. Cowen & Co maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. Jefferies maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Thursday, February 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of A in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. See Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray 83.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $88.0000 86.0000

26/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $90 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80 New Target: $83 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,095 shares to 1,620 valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 2,890 shares and now owns 226,667 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Leading Brokers Name 3 TSX Shares to Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Passive Income Meets Value: Get Paid a 4.3% Dividend Yield to Wait for an Upside Correction – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Reasons to Sell Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “OPEC Extends Production Cuts: Will They Help Enbridge Stock (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:A) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo L P accumulated 1.61 million shares or 0.67% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 628 shares. 334 are owned by Shelton Management. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,315 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 278,857 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 0.01% or 23,321 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Kentucky Retirement reported 13,886 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 2.76M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 98,684 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 344 shares. Asset Inc invested in 0.04% or 27,392 shares. Brinker Inc owns 6,574 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 1.10M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million