Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted By $311,598 Its Encana (ECA) Stake; Installed Building Products (IBP) Sentiment Is 1.19

Installed Building Products (IBP) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 64 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 54 sold and trimmed stakes in Installed Building Products. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 20.85 million shares, down from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Installed Building Products in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 44 Increased: 33 New Position: 31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 27.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 34,622 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 161,748 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 127,126 last quarter. Encana Corp now has $6.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) stake by 9,363 shares to 167,015 valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 8,753 shares and now owns 13,598 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Friday, March 1. Societe Generale maintained the shares of ECA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 131,431 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD

More notable recent Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 10, 2019 – Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Executive VP & CFO Michael Thomas Miller Sold $1.6 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Installed Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:IBP) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Installed Building Products, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:IBP) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc holds 4.99% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. for 2.80 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 548,245 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.79% invested in the company for 493,572 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 0.55% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 957,660 shares.

Analysts await Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. IBP’s profit will be $25.20 million for 15.74 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Installed Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.