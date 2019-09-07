Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 81 52.22 N/A -1.15 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 275 4.64 N/A 8.82 31.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3%

Liquidity

Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Guardant Health Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 28.13% for Guardant Health Inc. with consensus price target of $104.5. On the other hand, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s potential upside is 4.05% and its consensus price target is $307. The results provided earlier shows that Guardant Health Inc. appears more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Guardant Health Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 91.6% respectively. Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. has stronger performance than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats Guardant Health Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.