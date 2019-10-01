Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 85 -1.49 45.78M -1.15 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 1.33 65.71M 2.33 42.92

In table 1 we can see Guardant Health Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Guardant Health Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 53,871,499.18% -80.5% -20.8% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 65,788,946.74% 15.6% 4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Guardant Health Inc. are 10.6 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Guardant Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Guardant Health Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Guardant Health Inc.’s average target price is $104.5, while its potential upside is 63.72%. Competitively the average target price of PRA Health Sciences Inc. is $118, which is potential 18.92% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Guardant Health Inc. appears more favorable than PRA Health Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Guardant Health Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 0%. About 5% of Guardant Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. was more bullish than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Guardant Health Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.