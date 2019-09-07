Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Both Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 81 52.22 N/A -1.15 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.36 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Liquidity

Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, DarioHealth Corp. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Guardant Health Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Guardant Health Inc.’s upside potential is 28.13% at a $104.5 average target price. On the other hand, DarioHealth Corp.’s potential upside is 272.21% and its average target price is $1.5. The data provided earlier shows that DarioHealth Corp. appears more favorable than Guardant Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Guardant Health Inc. shares and 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5% of Guardant Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.4% are DarioHealth Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. has 150.04% stronger performance while DarioHealth Corp. has -21.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DarioHealth Corp.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.