Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 82 47.34 N/A -1.15 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Guardant Health Inc. and Celcuity Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Guardant Health Inc. are 10.6 and 10.4. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 26.9 and 26.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celcuity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Guardant Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Guardant Health Inc. and Celcuity Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Guardant Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $104.5, while its potential upside is 41.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Guardant Health Inc. shares and 22.2% of Celcuity Inc. shares. About 5% of Guardant Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. had bullish trend while Celcuity Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats Celcuity Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.