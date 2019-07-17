Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Guardant Health Inc.
|67
|69.80
|N/A
|-2.80
|0.00
|Bionano Genomics Inc.
|4
|2.27
|N/A
|-1.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Guardant Health Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Guardant Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bionano Genomics Inc.
|0.00%
|83.8%
|-80%
Liquidity
Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Bionano Genomics Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bionano Genomics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Guardant Health Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Guardant Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Bionano Genomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Guardant Health Inc.’s downside potential is -1.83% at a $87 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Guardant Health Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 22.6%. Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Guardant Health Inc.
|19.63%
|4.63%
|79.87%
|103.28%
|0%
|106.04%
|Bionano Genomics Inc.
|-24.36%
|-26.26%
|-28.24%
|-56.81%
|0%
|-43.99%
For the past year Guardant Health Inc. has 106.04% stronger performance while Bionano Genomics Inc. has -43.99% weaker performance.
Summary
Guardant Health Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
