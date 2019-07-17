Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 67 69.80 N/A -2.80 0.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 2.27 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Guardant Health Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 83.8% -80%

Liquidity

Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Bionano Genomics Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bionano Genomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Guardant Health Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Guardant Health Inc.’s downside potential is -1.83% at a $87 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Guardant Health Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 22.6%. Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. 19.63% 4.63% 79.87% 103.28% 0% 106.04% Bionano Genomics Inc. -24.36% -26.26% -28.24% -56.81% 0% -43.99%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. has 106.04% stronger performance while Bionano Genomics Inc. has -43.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.