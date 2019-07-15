Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Reaches $92.47 After 3.00% Up Move; Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Its Intuit (Put) (INTU) Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Intuit (Put) (INTU) stake by 67.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 9,900 shares as Intuit (Put) (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 4,700 shares with $1.23M value, down from 14,600 last quarter. Intuit (Put) now has $73.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $281.72. About 358,918 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

The stock of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.03% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.47. About 443,020 shares traded. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $8.06B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $95.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GH worth $241.65 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guardant Health had 2 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA ; and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals.

Analysts await Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings on August, 8. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Guardant Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $264 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, February 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 48,861 shares to 60,761 valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (KBE) stake by 25,055 shares and now owns 35,655 shares. Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) was raised too.