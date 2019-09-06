Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Reaches $82.71 After 7.00% Down Move; Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Berry Plastics has $69 highest and $5200 lowest target. $60.50’s average target is 55.53% above currents $38.9 stock price. Berry Plastics had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. See Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) latest ratings:

The stock of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.71. About 346,251 shares traded. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $7.69 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $76.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GH worth $538.23 million less.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA ; and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals.

Among 2 analysts covering Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guardant Health has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $104.50’s average target is 26.35% above currents $82.71 stock price. Guardant Health had 3 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10. Canaccord Genuity maintained Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 79.90% or $1.55 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Guardant Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

