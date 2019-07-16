Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) EPS Estimated At $-0.34; Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 52.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 3,839 shares with $489,000 value, down from 8,090 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $15.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $175.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Guardant Health, Inc.’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.60% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.97. About 1.08M shares traded. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA ; and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals.

Among 2 analysts covering Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guardant Health had 2 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $84 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moore Mngmt Lp holds 0.22% or 55,000 shares. 6,391 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.26% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 1.41% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 241,672 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 0.03% or 296,701 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 172,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Schroder Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 285 shares. Tiger Legatus Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.34% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 18 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 8,195 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $166 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America.

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Square Inc stake by 4,305 shares to 17,641 valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,271 shares and now owns 7,651 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.