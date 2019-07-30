Guardant Health Inc. (GH) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 71 73.03 N/A -2.80 0.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 60 3.27 N/A 2.09 26.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Guardant Health Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Guardant Health Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Guardant Health Inc. are 10 and 9.8. Competitively, Medpace Holdings Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Guardant Health Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.17% for Guardant Health Inc. with consensus target price of $87. Meanwhile, Medpace Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $57, while its potential downside is -15.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Guardant Health Inc. seems more appealing than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Guardant Health Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 85.1%. 5.3% are Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Medpace Holdings Inc. has 23.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. 19.63% 4.63% 79.87% 103.28% 0% 106.04% Medpace Holdings Inc. -2.25% -6.18% -17.66% -5.96% 30.56% 4.36%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. has stronger performance than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Medpace Holdings Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.