Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.58 N/A 2.42 9.76 Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 34 4.42 N/A 2.37 14.15

Demonstrates Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Allegiance Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 0.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 98.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 33.3% respectively. 2.5% are Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3% are Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.44% 0.63% -2.67% -6.8% -23.9% 3.68%

For the past year Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.