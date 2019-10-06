Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) to pay $0.13 on Oct 18, 2019; British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased By $2.35 Million Its Netapp Com (NTAP) Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Netapp Inc Com (NTAP) stake by 59.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 38,453 shares as Netapp Inc Com (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 102,667 shares with $6.34M value, up from 64,214 last quarter. Netapp Inc Com now has $12.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 1.78 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:GFED) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc’s current price of $24.68 translates into 0.53% yield. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Sep 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 314 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER CONTINUATION IN BUSINESS OF NBFC; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – “Fake” Gold Coin Is Actually Worth Millions, According to Numismatic Guaranty Corporation; 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FY NET INCOME 170.5B NAIRA; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – CO TO VOLUNTARILY SURRENDER TO RBI CANCELLATION OF CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION AND CEASE TO DO BUSINESS OF NBFI/NBFC

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 0.37% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 146,417 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1,249 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 89 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp accumulated 13,011 shares. 957 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 17,728 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Ejf Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,000 shares. Rbf Cap Lc invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 41,050 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,400 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 66,785 shares. Zpr Inv stated it has 19,059 shares.

More notable recent Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GFED) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Will A Fed Rate Hike Affect You? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $109.59 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,033 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,282 was bought by Williams Daniel Winton. $117,214 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was bought by Griesemer John F. 500 shares were bought by Peters Carter M, worth $11,780 on Friday, April 26.

Among 7 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $60.38’s average target is 15.98% above currents $52.06 stock price. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 2. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Bank of America. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight”.