Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Stock Value Rose While Ejf Capital Trimmed Its Position; Manikay Partners Has Boosted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $7.77 Million as Shares Rose

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 1,461 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 2.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER FEASIBILITY OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH 33 MLN RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 Dept Insur (AZ): Notice of Public Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fun; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-ON MAY 11, CO, SOME UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT AND LIEN REAFFIRMATION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07 million shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing the debt financing package they will use to fund the deal; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main State Bank stated it has 14,680 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.61% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Samlyn Limited owns 708,365 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 14,593 shares. Illinois-based Css Limited Il has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Highvista Strategies Lc reported 0.42% stake. 299,411 are owned by Principal Fin Grp. Amp Cap Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 219,575 shares. Personal Advisors accumulated 509,541 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 20,834 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.76M shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 16,671 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,033 activity. Griesemer John F bought $68,757 worth of stock. 500 shares were bought by Peters Carter M, worth $11,780 on Friday, April 26.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares to 514,800 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 44,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.38M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.