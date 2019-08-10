Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Shareholder Ejf Capital Cut Its Stake by $2.13 Million; Oppenheimer Asset Management Boosted Its Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Holding by $358,225

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 49,760 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 39,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 239,559 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 6,250 shares traded or 123.61% up from the average. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 22/05/2018 – ITAFOS ANNOUNCES US$165 MILLION CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company; 15/03/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL – UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY, DATED MAY 29, 2015; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Company has 0.88% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 388,563 shares. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 2.25M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 20,438 shares. Teton Advsrs stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0% or 5,045 shares. 204,625 were reported by Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Asset Management One Limited reported 81,701 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,610 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 66,616 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 4,700 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 300 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 91,597 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 2.07M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $56,479 activity.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 12,526 shares to 3,557 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 22,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,962 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 14,155 shares to 31,523 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Business First Bancshares In.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,033 activity. The insider Peters Carter M bought 500 shares worth $11,780. On Tuesday, June 18 Williams Daniel Winton bought $2,282 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) or 100 shares.

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.88 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.49M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.