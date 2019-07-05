Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Shareholder Ejf Capital Cut Holding by $2.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Consulta LTD Lowered Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $52.00 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 188 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 2.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – CO TO VOLUNTARILY SURRENDER TO RBI CANCELLATION OF CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION AND CEASE TO DO BUSINESS OF NBFI/NBFC; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER FEASIBILITY OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH 33 MLN RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 22/05/2018 – ITAFOS ANNOUNCES US$165 MILLION CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 20/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S GUARANTY TRUST BANK MD AGBAJE SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INCOME 44.4B NAIRA; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 1.08M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M. 28,084 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $3.90 million were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Shares for $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M on Tuesday, January 29. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million on Tuesday, February 12. 37,500 shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B, worth $5.24 million.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $828.12M for 14.02 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,033 activity. Williams Daniel Winton bought $2,282 worth of stock. On Wednesday, May 29 Griesemer John F bought $68,757 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) or 3,000 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp by 735,798 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 433,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).