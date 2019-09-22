Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Reaches $31.89 After 5.00% Up Move; Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) Sentiment Is 1.08

The stock of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.53% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 63,023 shares traded or 269.87% up from the average. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank BranchesThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $368.65M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $33.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GNTY worth $18.43M more.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 14 funds started new and increased holdings, while 13 sold and decreased their stock positions in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund. The funds in our database now own: 3.62 million shares, down from 4.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 65,037 shares traded. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $245.96 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. for 608,904 shares. Pension Partners Llc owns 14,498 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 548,881 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 19,980 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.80 million shares or 11.84% more from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 2,796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) for 44,158 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Maltese Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 27,311 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 56 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 14,097 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 684 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 44,292 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Blackrock reported 465,705 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $368.65 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 16.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.