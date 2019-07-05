Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Nortech Systems (NSYS) Sentiment Is 0.67

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 15.22% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GNTY’s profit would be $6.20 million giving it 14.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 17.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 3,678 shares traded. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Nortech Systems Inc (NSYS) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 2 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased their positions in Nortech Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 62,117 shares, up from 62,022 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nortech Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nortech Systems Incorporated for 4,752 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 1,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 6,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,600 shares.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.71 million. The firm provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It has a 56.2 P/E ratio. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies.

It closed at $3.99 lastly. It is down 24.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.67% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12,831 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.50 million shares or 0.92% more from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) for 1,591 shares. Martingale Asset L P reported 0.01% in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 2,380 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,228 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) for 10,222 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 1,878 shares. New York-based Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Renaissance Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 64,127 shares. Ameritas Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,500 shares. Invesco accumulated 10,091 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.10 million activity. Shares for $3.00M were bought by Baker Richard W. on Wednesday, February 13. $30,190 worth of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares were sold by Kucera Randall R.. Bunch James S. had bought 5,000 shares worth $135,047 on Friday, April 26.

