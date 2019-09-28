Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG)’s Sentiment Is 0.69

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.91% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GNTY’s profit would be $6.59 million giving it 13.40 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 18,110 shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 27 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 39 reduced and sold positions in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 13.17 million shares, down from 13.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tortoise MLP Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $768.61 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

More notable recent Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Aug. 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tortoise MLP Fund: A Good Source Of Income, But Not That Well-Diversified – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Completion of Fund Name and Investment Policy Changes for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. for 1.21 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 430,080 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 546,612 shares. The Illinois-based Arlington Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.9% in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 474,111 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 182,488 shares traded. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.80 million shares or 11.84% more from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Maltese Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.1% or 39,700 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) for 121,437 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) for 44,158 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P stated it has 39,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 6,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mendon Cap Advsrs owns 16,628 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 8,500 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1,273 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 2,796 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd has 0.1% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) for 3,593 shares. Banc Funds Com Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 64,555 shares.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $353.16 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.