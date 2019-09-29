Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; Last Week Humana Inc. (HUM) Analysts

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.91% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GNTY’s profit would be $6.59M giving it 13.40 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 18,110 shares traded or 14.17% up from the average. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Among 7 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Humana has $34500 highest and $26600 lowest target. $327.29’s average target is 27.06% above currents $257.59 stock price. Humana had 14 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. See Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $257.59. About 1.01 million shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.80 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Humana Honored as a 2019 Leading Disability Employer – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Humana and Tower Health Announce Agreement Adding Reading Hospital to Humana’s Medicare Network in Southeastern Pennsylvania – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Humana (HUM) said may be interested in small medicaid acquisitions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Collaborates with Seniorlink on Virtual Care Team Pilot – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold Humana Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,425 are owned by Regions Fincl. 1,000 were reported by Allen Management Ltd Company. Moreover, E&G Advsr Lp has 0.16% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,400 shares. Cambridge Research holds 0.01% or 4,269 shares in its portfolio. 3,986 were reported by Profund Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 4 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 133,960 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc invested in 0.03% or 58,931 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.15% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Hoplite Cap Management L P holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 48,992 shares. Conning Incorporated invested in 2,430 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Ltd Co accumulated 2,718 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guaranty Bancshares declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $353.16 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.