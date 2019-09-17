Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to pay $0.18 on Oct 9, 2019; Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Increased By $342,706 Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 31383.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc acquired 3,766 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc holds 3,778 shares with $345,000 value, up from 12 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 2.41 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GNTY) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTY) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s current price of $30.55 translates into 0.59% yield. Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 23,178 shares traded or 45.46% up from the average. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 12.19% above currents $103.62 stock price. Fiserv had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $135,047 activity. The insider Bunch James S. bought 5,000 shares worth $135,047.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.80 million shares or 11.84% more from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.