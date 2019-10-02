Guangshen Ry LTD (GSH) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined; Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Healthequity (HQY) Stake by $1.09 Million; Shares Rose

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 1.18M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Guangshen Ry Ltd (GSH) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 19,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.44% . The institutional investor held 467,912 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00M, down from 487,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guangshen Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 7,998 shares traded. Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) has declined 35.45% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GSH News: 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Guangshen Railway Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY FY NET INCOME 1.02B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – OUT OF TOTAL COMPENSATION INITIAL COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAYABLE TO CO WILL BE RMB 1.30 BLN; 19/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – GLDC AGREES TO RESUME LAND USE RIGHTS OVER LAND WITH AN INITIAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF RMB 6 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – RECOMMENDED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD – FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB18.33 BLN VS RMB17.28 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY 601333.SS 0525.HK GSH.N SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 12.34 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 446 MLN VS RMB 282.5 MLN

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 1.00M shares to 5.87M shares, valued at $164.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 41,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) news were published by: Quotes.Wsj.com which released: “GSH Stock Price & News – Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd. ADR – Wall Street Journal” on April 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China’s $585 Billion Renovation – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2008, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sifting The Price Difference Between A Shares And H Shares (AH Premium) For Value Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2017. More interesting news about Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cross-listed Chinese shares slide in New York – MarketWatch” published on July 07, 2015 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL announces Corporate Solutions leadership changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity Announces Commencement of Proposed Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why HealthEquity Is Sinking Today – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HealthEquity, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HealthEquity, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HQY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.