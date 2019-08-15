GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 109.74 N/A -0.96 0.00 Seaboard Corporation 4,105 0.67 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 highlights GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Seaboard Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Seaboard Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Seaboard Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Seaboard Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 19% of Seaboard Corporation shares. About 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Seaboard Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.