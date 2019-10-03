GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 34.26M -0.96 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 11 0.00 33.70M 0.06 184.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 545,541,401.27% -10.1% -9% Gores Holdings III Inc. 319,734,345.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Its rival Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Gores Holdings III Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.64% and an $7 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 44.5%. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.