GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

As Conglomerates companies, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 114.95 N/A -0.96 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 64.72%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance while Allegro Merger Corp. has 3.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.