GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 247.89 N/A -0.96 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 7.50 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Akerna Corp. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Akerna Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 29.9% and 12.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Akerna Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Akerna Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.