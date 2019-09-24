GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

Both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 119.42 N/A -0.96 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 9.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.