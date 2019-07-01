GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Reaches $7.36 After 9.00% Up Move; Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 22,850 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 928,638 shares with $94.01 million value, up from 905,788 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $368.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way

The stock of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 87,987 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 3.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GTYH News: 19/04/2018 DJ GTY Technology Holdings Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTYH)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $356.38 million company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $8.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTYH worth $32.07M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De has 57.75 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Ser Wi holds 18,520 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc has invested 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcdaniel Terry Com owns 2,464 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alesco Ltd, New York-based fund reported 8,928 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Corporation In holds 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,195 shares. 3,807 were reported by Arbor Ltd Liability. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.53 million shares. Illinois-based Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 2.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grassi Investment has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 24,150 shares. 6,502 were accumulated by Northside Cap Limited Liability Corp. 30,569 are owned by Farmers Bankshares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $124 target.

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 117,467 shares to 1.02 million valued at $120.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 1.74 million shares and now owns 5.78 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $356.38 million. It intends on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating business in the technology industry, including software and services.