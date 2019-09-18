GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Reaches $6.68 After 5.00% Up Move; One Liberty Properties (OLP) Sentiment Is 1.47

The stock of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 70,200 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 30.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GTYH News: 19/04/2018 DJ GTY Technology Holdings Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTYH)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $348.40M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $7.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTYH worth $17.42M more.

One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 53 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 36 sold and reduced their positions in One Liberty Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.17 million shares, up from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding One Liberty Properties Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 21.

Altfest L J & Co Inc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. for 199,853 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 52,174 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has 0.43% invested in the company for 110,584 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Diligent Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,359 shares.

One Liberty Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $569.07 million. The company's property portfolio includes retail furniture stores, as well as industrial, office, flex, health and fitness, and other properties. It has a 31.49 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2008, it owned 67 properties; holds a 50% tenancy in common interest in 1 property; and owns 4 properties through joint ventures.

Analysts await One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OLP’s profit will be $9.15M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by One Liberty Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 32,452 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) has risen 8.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q Adjusted FFO 53c/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP); 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q FFO 50c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 45c Vs. 43c; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY 4.7 PCT; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 03/05/2018 – One Liberty Properties 1Q EPS 30c

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $348.40 million. It intends on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating business in the technology industry, including software and services.