GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Reaches $6.51 After 5.00% Up Move; Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

The stock of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 75,982 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 3.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GTYH News: 19/04/2018 DJ GTY Technology Holdings Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTYH)The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $315.22M company. It was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $6.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTYH worth $15.76 million more.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 39 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 31 reduced and sold holdings in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 13.51 million shares, down from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $315.22 million. It intends on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating business in the technology industry, including software and services.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 82,872 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) has declined 6.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.80% the S&P500.

