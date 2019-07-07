GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Reaches $6.51 1 Year Low; Snap-on (SNA) Shorts Increased By 7.01%

The stock of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.18 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.51 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $315.22M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $6.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.76 million less. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 75,982 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 3.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GTYH News: 19/04/2018 DJ GTY Technology Holdings Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTYH)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) had an increase of 7.01% in short interest. SNA’s SI was 8.06 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.01% from 7.53 million shares previously. With 862,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s short sellers to cover SNA’s short positions. The SI to Snap-on Incorporated’s float is 14.61%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $161.7. About 396,161 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Snap-on Incorporated shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,853 shares. Moreover, Amg National National Bank has 0.06% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 15,848 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research has 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 10,455 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 1,542 shares. Ftb holds 366 shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.47% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 65,304 shares. New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 1.15% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Regions Financial Corporation holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 734,307 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,122 shares. American Century Inc invested in 259,768 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Atria Lc has 1,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,575 are held by Harbour Inv Management Lc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity. 387 shares valued at $60,833 were sold by LEHMAN WILLIAM DUDLEY on Thursday, February 14.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.96 billion. The firm operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

