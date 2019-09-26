GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 115.32 N/A -0.96 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 12.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance while Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.