GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 116.25 N/A -0.96 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 12.54% at a $7 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 29.9% and 0% respectively. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. II had bullish trend.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.