GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Comparing side by side

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 116.07 N/A -0.96 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.87 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.18% for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. with average target price of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Summary

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.