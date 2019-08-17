GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Comparing side by side

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 112.16 N/A -0.96 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.