GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Comparing side by side

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 121.09 N/A -0.96 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Leisure Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.