GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Comparing side by side

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 273.91 N/A -0.07 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27

Table 1 highlights GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.2% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28% Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -4.28% weaker performance while Legacy Acquisition Corp. has 2.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.