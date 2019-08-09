GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparing side by side

Both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
|9
|248.71
|N/A
|-0.96
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 highlights GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-10.1%
|-9%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Liquidity
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
|-1.83%
|-5.18%
|-23.35%
|-31.76%
|-30.4%
|-30.75%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance while KBL Merger Corp. IV has 4.01% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
