GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparing side by side

Both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 248.71 N/A -0.96 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 highlights GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance while KBL Merger Corp. IV has 4.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.