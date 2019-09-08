GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Comparing side by side

Since GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 116.25 N/A -0.96 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 12.54% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while DD3 Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.