GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 112.16 N/A -0.96 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.