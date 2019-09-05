GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) Contrasting side by side

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 115.33 N/A -0.96 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

Table 1 highlights GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alberton Acquisition Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Alberton Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.36% for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. with average target price of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 43.8%. Insiders owned 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Alberton Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.