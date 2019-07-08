GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

As Biotechnology companies, GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GTx Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.43 beta indicates that GTx Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.46 beta and it is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GTx Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 437.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GTx Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 89.4% respectively. About 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year GTx Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GTx Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.