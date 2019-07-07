GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

We will be contrasting the differences between GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GTx Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.43 beta indicates that GTx Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.7% of GTx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89%

For the past year GTx Inc. has stronger performance than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.