GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates GTx Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GTx Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.9. GTx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares and 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year GTx Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors GTx Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.