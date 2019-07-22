GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 8.70 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GTx Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GTx Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.43 beta means GTx Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 175.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.75 beta.

Liquidity

GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GTx Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 81.3%. 17.7% are GTx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year GTx Inc. has weaker performance than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats GTx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.